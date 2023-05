© Unknown



"While this represents the United States' first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine, it will not be the last."

$411 billion

For the first time, US Attorney General Merrick Garland has transferred seized assets from a sanctions-hit Russian oligarch to Ukraine for future rebuilding efforts in the war-torn country. Financial Times reports the transfer occurred earlier this year.At the time, Garland saidThe funds were transferred in February after Garland spoke with Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Andriy Kostin.It remains a mystery how the transferred funds would be used by Ukraine for rebuilding efforts, considering the ongoing war and what's expected to be a bloody and destructive spring offensive.the World Bank said in a March report. The figures should be seen as a "minimum as needs will continue to rise as long as the war continues," the report said.In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink about a reconstruction program when the war ends. Zelenskiy also met with bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co in February about investing in the country.It seems that postwar plans are already being drawn up, and Western banking elites are already circling the war-torn Eastern European country for multi-billion reconstruction investments.