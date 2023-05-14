First responders look through rubble after a tornado touched down in Laguna Heights, Texas, on May 13, 2023.

A tornado with wind speeds up to 110 mph tore through Laguna Heights, Texas, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others. NBC News' Catie Beck has the details.