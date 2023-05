According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the winter of 2023 continued the chill set in 2019, with temperatures in Alaska averaging 11.8 degrees, just .2 degrees above average.In October, NOAA had predicted warmer-than-average winter for western Alaska. Old Farmer's Almanac also predicted winter would be "much milder than normal, with the coldest periods in mid- to late November, early December, and late January."Although this winter was at about the average temperature, last year's entire calendar year temperature ended up as only the 17th warmest.The winter of 2022 stayed -0.7°F below normal, and 2021 was -1.4°F. The last warm winter in Alaska was in 2019, when temperatures were 6.1°F above the norm.Visit the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information to explore the data going back to 1977.