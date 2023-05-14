Despite the fact that the SBU threatens with harsh measures all those Ukrainians who publish footage of arrivals or the consequences of arrivals at military facilities, such photos and videos still appear in Ukrainian public pages and on social media pages. In the afternoon, new evidence emerged of the consequences of the defeat of one of the enemy targets near Khmelnitsky.Initially, it was reported that a kamikaze drone of the RF Armed Forces hit a fuel storage facility, but then evidence of a powerful detonation at the facility began to be published., indicate that a large ammunition depot and a storage place for military equipment with a storage of fuel and lubricants for it were hit.The comment of the one who recorded the explosions at the facility in Khmelnytsky on a mobile phone camera says thatIt was from the scattering of fragments and the blast wave that followed from the rupture of several tens of tons of ammunition that damage was recorded in the private sector. Recall that Ukrainian propaganda initially tried to pass off the damage in Khmelnitsky as a Russian strike on "civilian objects".