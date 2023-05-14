Initially, it was reported that a kamikaze drone of the RF Armed Forces hit a fuel storage facility, but then evidence of a powerful detonation at the facility began to be published.
Comment: Alleged footage of the explosions:
The detonation, which lasted several minutes, as well as the comments of local residents filming the explosions near Khmelnytsky from a distance, indicate that a large ammunition depot and a storage place for military equipment with a storage of fuel and lubricants for it were hit.
The comment of the one who recorded the explosions at the facility in Khmelnytsky on a mobile phone camera says that a few seconds after the start of burning, fragments began to scatter.
The height of the column of smoke and fire was several hundred meters.
It is known that the object, which was struck this morning, was completely destroyed. Together with him, the unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, which was engaged in the protection of the object, ceased to exist.
It was from the scattering of fragments and the blast wave that followed from the rupture of several tens of tons of ammunition that damage was recorded in the private sector. Recall that Ukrainian propaganda initially tried to pass off the damage in Khmelnitsky as a Russian strike on "civilian objects".
