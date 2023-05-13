Earth Changes
Massive waterspout descends upon Dubrovnik, Croatia amidst unseasonably stormy weather
The Dubrovnik Times
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:52 UTC
Stormy skies, rain and wind have been the order of the day for the past week and today the terrible weather brought with its this monstrous waterspout near the island of Koločep near Dubrovnik.
The Adriatic Sea and the sky joined as the towering waterspout spun close to the shore. The video was sent to us by a reader who was on a local ferry between the islands.
Such weather conditions aren't that unusual in the south of Croatia, they are however strange at this time of the year when it is normally sunshine and blue skies.
