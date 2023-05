It is no secret that the winter of 2022/23 will go down in history as one of the best ever. 18 resorts throughout the western United States set snowfall records , many of them in California.The banner year continues to leave a lasting impression as the current snow water content as of May 8 for the entire state of California is at 304% of normal.The Northern Sierra/Trinity area is at 258%, while the Central Sierra is at 295%.The deep spring snowpack is a huge aid in helping the state recover from drought. The eventual melting and runoff will fill reservoirs and rivers as well as help rejuvenate forests and vegetation. Hopefully, it can be used responsibly for hydropower, irrigation, and drinking water.