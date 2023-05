now they are detonating the delayed timebomb of their own creation.

The twin crashes in US commercial real estate and the US bond market have collided with $9 trillion uninsured deposits in the American banking system. Such deposits can vanish in an afternoon in the cyber age.said Professor Amit Seru, a banking expert at Stanford University. "Let's not pretend that this is just about Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic. A lot of the US banking system is potentially insolvent."The full shock of monetary tightening by the Fed has yet to hit. A great edifice of debt faces a refinancing cliff-edge over the next six quarters. Only then will we learn whether the US financial system can safely deflate the excess leverage induced by extreme monetary stimulus during the pandemic.These lenders include big beasts. One of the 10 most vulnerable banks is a globally systemic entity with assets of over $1 trillion. Three others are large banks. "It is not just a problem for banks under $250bn that didn't have to pass stress tests," he said.The US Treasury and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) thought they had stemmed the crisis by bailing out uninsured depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank with a "systemic risk exemption" after these lenders collapsed in March White knights probing a possible takeover of First Republic recoiled once they examined the books and discovered the scale of real estate damage. The FDIC had to seize the bank, wiping out both shareholders and bondholders. It took a $13bn subsidy along with $50bn of loans to entice JP Morgan to pick up the pieces The share price of PacWest, the next on the sick list, fell 11pc in late trading on Monday. That will be the bellwether of what happens next.The US authorities can contain the immediate liquidity crisis by guaranteeing all deposits temporarily. But that does not address the greater solvency crisis.The Treasury and the FDIC are still in the denial phase. They blame the failures on reckless lending, bad management, and over-reliance on foot-loose uninsured depositors by a handful of banks. This has a familiar ring. "They said the same thing when Bear Stearns went down in 2008. Everything was going to be alright," said Prof Seru.It will not be the last on that score. Office blocks and industrial property are in the early stage of a deep slump. "Where we stand today is a nearly perfect storm," said Jeff Fine, real estate guru at Goldman Sachs.Packages of commercial property loans (CMBS) are typically on short maturities and have to be refinanced every two to three years. Borrowing exploded during the pandemic when the Fed flooded the system with liquidity.But the threat is not trivial either. US commercial property prices have so far fallen by just 4pc to 5pc. Capital Economics expects a peak to trough decline of 22pc. This will wreak further havoc on the loan portfolios of the regional banks that account for 70pc of all commercial property financing."In a worst case scenario, it could create a 'doom loop' which accelerates a real estate downturn that then feeds back into the banking system," said Neil Shearing, the group's chief economist.Silicon Valley Bank's travails were different. Its sin was to park excess deposits in what is supposed to be the safest financial asset in the world: US treasuries. It was encouraged to do so under the risk-weighting rules of the Basel regulators.Some of these debt securities have lost 20pc on long maturities - a theoretical paper loss only until you have to sell them to cover deposit flight.The US authorities say the bank should have hedged this Treasury debt with interest rate derivatives. But as the Hoover paper makes clear, hedging merely transfers losses from one bank to another bank. The counterparty that underwrites the hedge contract takes the hit instead.Mr Whalen said US banks and bond investors (i.e. pension funds and insurance companies) are "holding the bag" on $5 trillion of implicit losses left by the final blow-off phase of the Fed's QE experiment. "Since US banks only have about $2 trillion in tangible equity capital, we have a problem," he said.He predicts that the banking crisis will keep moving up the food chain from the original outliers to mainstream banks until the Fed backs off and slashes rates by 100 basis points.