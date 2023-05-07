As reported by Breitbart News, on May 11th the Title 42 regulation placed into force by 45th President Donald J. Trump in 2020 during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic has ensured up to this point that U.S. immigration officials have been authorized to rapidly deport the millions of illegal immigrants captured in the last three years.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reportedly warned the Yuma County, Arizona Board of Supervisors that as many as 700,000 illegal aliens are waiting just over the border to flood into the Western Arizona county.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the outlet,
"Border Patrol shared with us their intelligence that there are approximately 700,000, as of three weeks ago, in the shelters in Mexico waiting to come into the United States."The figure was reportedly confirmed to Breitbart by the office of Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who told them they also received word of the 700,000 illegal immigrants waiting in Mexico.
"Right now, all of the people that are coming across the border, 40 percent of them are expelled under Title 42 in Yuma, Arizona," Lines added.
"So 40 percent of the people coming across are immediately expelled and they're flown back to their countries of origin. That goes away on May 11; they are no longer processed out."
Comment: Arizona Representative Andy Biggs was sounding the alarm two years ago: