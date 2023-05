© Ruben Espinoza/KTSM



Troubling new reports indicate that a group of illegal immigrants as large as 700,000 people, exceeding the population of several major American cities, is approaching the United States' southern border. And President Joe Biden, of course, plans to end the public health regulation keeping them in Mexico, known as Title 42, in a matter of days.As reported by Breitbart News , on May 11th the Title 42 regulation placed into force by 45th President Donald J. Trump in 2020 during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic has ensured up to this point that U.S. immigration officials have been authorized to rapidly deport the millions of illegal immigrants captured in the last three years.Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reportedly warned the Yuma County, Arizona Board of Supervisors that as many as 700,000 illegal aliens are waiting just over the border to flood into the Western Arizona county.Supervisor Jonathan Lines told the outlet,The figure was reportedly confirmed to Breitbart by the office of Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who told them they also received word of the 700,000 illegal immigrants waiting in Mexico.