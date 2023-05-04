Mr. Bridgen was stripped of the Tory whip and forced to sit as an independent MP in January after tweeting that the Covid vaccines were the "biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust", a statement he attributed to an unnamed cardiologist and endorsed.
Telegraph reports. The spokesman said:
Mr. Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12th following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal.Bridgen said in a statement:
My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the toxic culture which plagues our political system.
Above all else this is an issue of freedom of speech. No elected Member of Parliament should ever be penalised for speaking on behalf of their constituents and those who have no such voice or platform.
As a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout amongst other issues such as Net Zero, illegal immigration and political corruption the Party has been sure to make an example of me.
I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice, speech, and liberty. I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.
Bridgen has been an outspoken critic of the Covid vaccines and more recently of the WHO proposals for a new treaty and international rules for pandemics that will make the organisation's decisions legally binding on member states, repeatedly bringing to the attention of MPs and Government ministers the many concerns raised by experts and constituents about these interventions. You don't have to agree with everything he says or the way he expresses it to recognise the importance of voices like his in raising uncomfortable points on matters of public concern. This outcome is most unfair to Mr. Bridgen, who has courageously spoken against the grain on the new public health orthodoxy, and a poor reflection of the current state of the Conservative Party. It risks chilling the debate on the Covid vaccines and other contested areas where public feeling runs high and the governing party is heavily invested in one particular approach.
The Daily Sceptic has run articles defending Mr. Bridgen from absurd allegations of anti-Semitism. We have also published articles by experts defending the claims he made in Parliament about the Covid vaccines. A person should not have to be proven correct on every point for the value of his contributions to public debate to be recognised. This outcome is deeply regrettable.
