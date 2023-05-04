Society's Child
James Lindsay condemned by Northwestern University for bringing 'antithetical' views to campus during YAF event
The Post Millennial
Wed, 03 May 2023 00:01 UTC
YAF promotes conservative values and principles. The email sent by the office of the president said that while it is "vital" for universities to allow open debate, that discourse can also sometimes be "antithetical" to the values the university holds.
"There's a clear dichotomy between the Woke and not-Woke students," Linsday told The Post Millennial.
"The Woke ones are petulant toddlers who do a disservice to the school," he said. "The not-Woke students are split. The more outspoken are charming, engaging, and great to interact with, but most are just scared into silence and hiding," he said.
"We understand that many members of our community oppose the ideals put forth by James A. Lindsay, who campus visit is organized by registered student groups. Many of his views are antithetical to Northwestern's values," the president said in the email.
"As an institute of higher education that upholds the principles of academic freedom and open discourse," he continued, "we believe that universities serve a vital role as venues for rigorous debate and discourse. We provide many resources to support the academic and personal well-being of our students, and encourage them to engage difficult topics in productive ways."
"This email from the office of the president of Northwestern about me is a disgrace," Lindsay said on Twitter. "These effete administrators are ripping off the students paying crazy money to be there by hollowing out the value of their degrees and cheating them out of a real education."
"Which of my "ideals" go against @NorthwesternU values? To what values are you vaguely appealing? Not American values, clearly. So which?" Lindsay said in a follow-up tweet.
That email left Lindsay confused as he was curious how speaking about anti-American principles could go against the values of an American university.
Lindsay's talk was about the dangers of Marxism and how "intersectionality" has become modern day "American Maoism." He also touched on the "culture war" surrounding the transgender debate, specifically gender-affirming care for minors which he is against. Students formed a protest outside the speaking hall and attempted to shutdown the event, though unsuccessfully.
"I had the privilege of speaking at Northwestern tonight for @yaf, and some students tried to get it shut down (failed), protested (failed), and heckled me throughout (failed). It was fun. The article will say I used hate speech and told a guy his question was "fucking stupid," Linsday said after the event.
"A guy (who might not identify as such) asked me if I feel like I have the blood of trans kids on my hands for saying children cannot consent to "gender-affirming care," i.e., pediatric transition, because it is highly comorbid with suicide. I said no, that's ridiculous," Lindsay said.
"The fact is, the people with those kids' blood on their hands are the pediatric surgeons doing the surgeries, and I'm not easily emotionally manipulated," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.
"Students who protested stated they intended to come look me in the eye so I can see that queer people exist," the told The Post Millennial. "That's honestly hilarious. Everyone knows they exist, we're just not that interested in their antics."
"Another guy gave me the L loser sign on his forehead while I spoke, so I gave it back to him. They cheered for their revolution even knowing it's Maoist. They didn't believe me when I told them it will use them and then discard them. They laughed at most of my points. LOL ok," Lindsay explained.
Dr. Lindsay has been a prominent voice over the past few years surrounding the culture war in America, and founded the educational apolitical thinktank New Discourses which provides debate for people who have been "displaced from their political homes" due to the "Critical Social Justice" and the "myriad of negative effects it has had on our political environments, both on the left and on the right," their website states.
Comment: See also: