© Enlarge



IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says he could see 30% of back-office functions replaced by AI over 5 years.IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna has revealed plans to pause hiring for about 7,800 positions that could be replaced by artificial intelligence systems over time, according to a Bloomberg news report published Monday.Simultaneously, the nebulous specter of "AI" has potentially become an easy scapegoat for layoffs and major reorganizations, and its impact on jobs is still largely hypothetical. For example, last week, Dropbox announced it would lay off around 500 employees in a bid to reorganize its workforce to ensure that Dropbox is "at the forefront of the AI era."Excuse or not, Krishna's announcement at IBM marks one of the strongest so far from a major tech company regarding potential labor impacts from AI. He predicts that certain tasks, like providing employment verification letters or moving employees between departments, will likely be fully automated. However, he also mentioned that some HR functions, such as evaluating workforce composition and productivity, are not expected to be replaced within the next decade.IBM's most recent quarter saw profits surpass estimates due to expense management, which included previously announced job cuts. CFO James Kavanaugh revealed plans for new productivity and efficiency measures, aiming to achieve $2 billion in annual savings by the end of 2024. Benj Edwards is an AI and Machine Learning Reporter for Ars Technica. In his free time, he writes and records music, collects vintage computers, and enjoys nature. He lives in Raleigh, NC.