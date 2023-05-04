Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.About half of U.S. adults say they've experienced loneliness, Dr. Vivek Murthy said in an 81-page report from his office.The declaration is intended to raise awareness around loneliness but won't unlock federal funding or programming devoted to combating the issue.People culled their friend groups during the coronavirus pandemic and reduced time spent with those friends, the surgeon general's report finds.The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country's connectedness. He advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they're catching up with friends; employers to think carefully about their remote work policies; and health systems to provide training for doctors to recognize the health risks of loneliness.Technology has rapidly exacerbated the loneliness problem, with one study cited in the report finding thatMurthy said social media is driving the increase in loneliness in particular. His report suggests that technology companies roll out protections for children especially around their social media behavior."There's really no substitute for in-person interaction," Murthy said. "As we shifted to use technology more and more for our communication, we lost out on a lot of that in-person interaction. How do we design technology that strengthens our relationships as opposed to weaken them?"