When a mass murder event is not useful for leftists to push their agenda, they no longer care.

If you would like to support the work that Alt-Market does while also receiving content on advanced tactics for defeating the globalist agenda, subscribe to our exclusive newsletter The Wild Bunch Dispatch. Learn more about it HERE.



The "everything bubble" is nearing the end and retirement savers must take action! Why? Because inflation is eating away at your savings like a financial cancer with NO CURE! And the "everything bubble" could also tank your stock portfolio when it pops. So is there anything you can do? YES! A Gold IRA is the best move for retirement security. To see why, Click here to get a FREE info kit from Birch Gold Group about Gold IRAs. (This comes with NO obligation or strings attached.)