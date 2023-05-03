© Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP



Sweden has significant reasons to reconsider its EU membership as, the leader of the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, has argued.Writing for the Aftonbladet daily in an op-ed published on Tuesday, Akesson claimed that "EU membership is starting to look dangerously like a straitjacket" for Sweden as the balance of power shifts from Stockholm to Brussels.Akesson has been in charge of the Euroskeptic, right-wing Sweden Democrats (SD) since 2005. The party is currently the second largest in the country.Akesson further insisted that Stockholm must "influence the union in a direction that would benefit Sweden to a greater degree," but suggested that "ominously, the development is going in the wrong direction."According to Akesson, this demonstrates that foreigners effectively have a greater impact on Swedish legislation than its own MPs.Immigration has been a hot topic in Sweden since at least the 2015 migrant crisis, when the Nordic country emerged as a major European destination for refugees.With a population of 10 million people, Sweden received 163,000 and 144,000 migrants in 2015 and 2016 respectively. While those figures fell sharply in subsequent years, as of 2022, foreign-born citizens make up 20% of the nation's population.