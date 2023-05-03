© Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images



Former Executive

Two banks and a bank executive could be liable for Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking, a judge has ruled.Plaintiffs have presented enough evidence that JPMorgan Chase, longtime JPMorgan executive Jes Staley, and Deutsche Bank could be liable for Epstein's sex trafficking, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said on May 1 as he rejected motions to dismiss cases brought against Staley and the institutions.The ruling came in cases brought by several alleged Epstein victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands government against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. It also covers a claim filed against Staley by JP Morgan.Plaintiffs have noted that Epstein pleaded guilty to a sex offense in Florida in 2008 and that news articles and lawsuits lodged before and after the plea accused Epstein of sex offenses, including abuse of minor girls.The ruling means the cases are slated to hear on trial later this year.Staley was the head of JPMorgan's private banking division in 2000 when he began to service Epstein's accounts. Emails indicate the two became friends.Plaintiffs say Staley not only saw one of the alleged victims while visiting Epstein, but that heStaley wrote to Epstein after a visit: "That was fun. Say hi to Snow White." Epstein asked, "what character would you like next?" Mr. Staley responded, "Beauty and the Beast.""If the allegations in plaintiffs' complaints are taken as true, Mr. Staley had actual first-hand knowledge that Epstein conducted a sex-trafficking venture," Rakoff said in the new ruling.Staley, who was brought into the lawsuits by JPMorgan, has said he was not in charge of Epstein's accounts."The third-party complaints, while creating provocative media fodder, never explain how an employee who is not alleged to have had decision-making authority over Epstein's accounts — and who is not alleged to have seen any of the suspicious account activity that other JPMorgan employees ignored — caused the plaintiffs' alleged injuries," he said in one filing.The Epoch Times reached out to JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank for comment.