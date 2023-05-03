© Vigili del Fuoco



Firefighters in Italy have carried out dozens of rescues and evacuations after flooding and landslides in areas of the Emilia Romagna region.On 03 May 2023, Vigili del Fuoco, the fire and rescue department in Italy, reported 400 interventions due to flooding and landslides in the Emilia Romagna region in the north of the country.News agency ANSA reported over 250 people have evacuated their homes in affected areas, including in Faenza in the province of Ravenna after an embankment along the Lamone River failed. Homes were also evacuated after flooding in the Monzuno and Castel San Pietro communes in the Metropolitan City of Bologna. Twelve residents of homes in the Dovadola comune in the Province of Forlì-Cesena were evacuated as a precaution due to a landslide.Several people were rescued in Ponticelli in the Metropolitan City of Bologna, situated close to the Santerno River. One man was rescued from the roof of his vehicle after becoming trapped by floodwater from the Quaresimi stream in San Bartolomeo in Reggio Emilia Province.Firefighters were searching through the debris of a collapsed house in Fontanelice following a landslide. One person was feared to be inside the house at the time.