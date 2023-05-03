© Shutterstock

A new study by the University of Cambridge has found new evidence locked away in stalagmite formations in a Himalayan cave, suggesting that the downfall of the Indus megacities was caused by periods of prolonged droughts.The large megacities of the IndusResearchers, which enabled them to chart historic rainfall by measuring a range of environmental tracers — including oxygen, carbon and calcium isotopes.The study revealed. During this period, the city builders took various steps to adapt and remain sustainable against the climatic strain placed on the populations which coincides with the reorganisation of the metropolis planning.Prof Cameron Petrie, from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology, said:"We find clear evidence that this interval was not a short-term crisis but a progressive transformation of the environmental conditions in which Indus people lived," added Petrie.The team also. According to the researchers, the evidence for drought affecting both cropping seasons is extremely significant for understanding the impact of this period of climate change upon human populations.Alena Giesche, from Cambridge's Department of Earth Sciences, said: "The findings support existing evidence that the decline of the Indus megacities was linked to climate change.But what's been a mystery until now is information on the drought duration and the season they happened in. That extra detail is really important when we consider cultural memory and how people make adaptations when faced with environmental change."The team are now looking to expand their climate reconstructions to western parts of the Indus River Region, where the winter rainfall system becomes more dominant than the Indian Summer Monsoon. "What we really need are more records like this, from a west-east oriented transect across the region where the summer and winter monsoons interact — and, crucially, capturing the beginning of this arid period," said Giesche."Currently, we have a huge blind spot on our maps extending across Afghanistan and Pakistan where the Indian summer monsoon and the Westerlies interact," said Prof. Sebastian Breitenbach, co-author and palaeoclimatologist at Northumbria University. "Sadly, the political situation is unlikely to allow for this kind of research in the near future."