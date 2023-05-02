© CHRIS NEILL



An increasing number of older people in the UK are being forced to postpone retirement and continue working as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, new research has suggested.The number of individuals aged over 70 who are still working jumped by 61% last year compared to a decade ago, according to Rest Less, an online community that offers advice to older workers.The data released ahead of International Workers' Day suggests that"We see many older workers today who are struggling to make ends meet amidst the cost-of-living crisis, with inadequate retirement savings meaning they must work in order to survive financially," said Stuart Lewis, the chief executive of Rest Less.The cost of living has risen sharply in the UK over the past two years. The annual rate of inflation peaked at 11.1% last October, a 41-year high, before easing in subsequent months., according to official data.