A 12-year-old Arizona soccer player is in the hospital after collapsing on the field - she suffered a cardiac arrest while at practice on April 27.Since then, support is streaming in from the soccer community and beyond, here in the Valley and across the country, for Pyper Midkiff.I'm a physical therapist and I thought the worst case would be a broken leg," Pyper's father Matt Midkiff said.Pyper's father says that support and all the messages they've been receiving have been a welcome distraction getting them through the last 72 hours. Less than 24 hours ago, the family got some incredible news - Pyper woke up for the first time.Her dad says they will likely be at Phoenix Children's Hospital for weeks as his daughter continues to recover.Doctors are doing tests but don't know exactly why this happened just yet.While it's atypical and rare, it's not unheard of even in someone so young. CPR was performed almost immediately and doctors say the response time is critical in situations like this to make sure there is no damage done, or as minimal damage as possible."We signed her up for a cooling study for her body, which is what Hamlin, the Bills' football player went through, it's what Christian Eriksen, the soccer player, went through when they had heart conditions. To try to keep her brain and liver and kidney and heart functions as normal and minimize tissue damage moving forward as possible," her father said.One of Pyper's coaches is also an ICU nurse who jumped in to perform CPR almost immediately when she went down.Cardiac electrophysiologist Peter Weiss with Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix says it's these first few moments that are critical in these situations to prevent as much damage as possible."This sort of thing is rare but does occur," he said.He's an advocate for AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, being readily available in public places, especially sporting events, and CPR training."People say it's a miracle that these people are revived, but it's actually not miraculous. It's regular people doing the right thing at the right time. This is something people can be trained in, quite simply," Weiss said.The Midkiff family is thankful for the outpouring of love and support - saying they believe it's what's helping to heal Pyper."My family has experienced lifetimes of love in two and a half days," Matt said.