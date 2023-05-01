Pfizer, the manufacturer of one of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the country,In August 2021, the president of the Chicago Urban League, Karen Freeman-Wilson, in an interview on TV, argued that vaccine mandates would not disproportionately harm the black community."The health and safety factor here far outweighs the concern about shutting people out or creating a barrier," Freeman-Wilson said at the time.Earlier that year, theThe Chicago Urban League grant is one of many Pfizer-awarded groups to promote and encourage vaccine mandates.Corporate watchdog group the National Consumers League announced support for "government and employer mandates" requiring Covid vaccination in August 2021. The announcement came at around the same time the organization received a $75,000 grant from Pfizer for "vaccine policy efforts."Houston-based public health organization the Immunization Partnership publicly lobbied against bills introduced in Texas aimed at banning vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. The organization did not disclose that Pfizer gave it $35,000 earlier that year for "legislative advocacy."