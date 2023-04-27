She posed as a Russian Jew from the occupied Ukrainian city of Luhansk and a geopolitics expert.
On her Telegram account, a popular messaging service in Russia and Ukraine, she claims to participating in 'Russian-style information warfare.'
It recently shared some of the documents allegedly leaked by US National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who was charged with two offenses on Friday.
'I obviously know the gravity of top-secret classified materials,' she was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying.
The 37-year-old also posted videos and podcasts online that faithfully parroted pro-Moscow talking points and tried to raise money for the Russian army. They have been praised by pro-Kremlin military bloggers in Russia, such as the highly influential Rybar Telegram channel.
Bils claimed that in 2014, the time of the first Russian invasion, she had been travelling between the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and eastern Ukraine.
She alleged that the Ukrainian army was killing people in Luhansk, a city in the Russian-occupied Donbas region of the country.
She has also posted under the pseudonyms Mila Medvedev, Luganskforlife, CheburekiVibes, MeatballSubZero, YuGopnik, and GhostofLugansk.
Comment: Hardly alleged. There is ample proof of Ukraine's ongoing bombing of civilian targets in the city.
But Bils is in fact a former aviation electronics technician with the US Navy and she served at Whitby Island in Washington State.
Her real identity was revealed by volunteers from the North Atlantic Fella Organization, which raises funds for Ukraine and fights disinformation online.
Comment: Too dignified a title for the troll group, which posts as NAFOs
The Ukrainian group was able to unmask Bils thanks to yet another unusual side hustle that she had. Aside from serving in the Navy, she also ran a business selling tropical fish and imported food from Poland. Bils had appeared in a popular podcast about fish tanks in June 2020 that proved to be her undoing.
It allowed NAFO to match up her voice and home interiors to her postings as Donbas Devushka.
She left the military in November last year with an honorable discharge but only after being demoted.
DailyMail.com has approached the US Navy for comment.
Her Twitter account has now been locked, but her YouTube channel where she interviews pro-Kremlin commentators remains online.
Comment: Yet another layer to the cover story. The more astute military and political analysts maintain this was a controlled leak by the 'realist' faction in the Pentagon, who are trying to save the US from the unhinged, warmongering neocons.
