© Jason Koerner/Getty Images



Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released a statement Wednesday evening that appeared to hint that he intends to stay working in media to cover big topics that are often not discussed on television news."One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country, kind and decent people, people who really care about what's true and a bunch of hilarious people — also, a lot of those," Carlson began. "The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are, they're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember that we had them, trust me as someone who's participated.""And yet at the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources," he continued. "When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It's been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it."Carlson said that the suppression of these topics in television news makes the U.S. seem like a "one-party state," but said that it doesn't have to remain this way going forward."When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful," he continued.Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope."He signed off his message by saying, "See you soon."WATCH: