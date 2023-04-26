British households and businesses "need to accept" they are poorer and stop seeking pay increases and pushing prices higher, the Bank of England's chief economist, Huw Pill, has said.Pill said a game of "pass the parcel" is taking place in the economy - as households and companies try to pass on their higher costs.Speaking on a podcast produced by Columbia law school, Pill said it's natural for a household to seek higher wages in response to soaring energy bills, or for a restaurant to increase its prices.However, he said, and its price has gone up a lot compared with the exports, mainly services, which the UK sells to the rest of the world.he said.or passing the energy costs through on to customers."And, yes, we're all worse off, and we all have to take our share.""Instead, [people] try and pass that cost on to one of our compatriots, saying 'we'll be all right, but they will have to take our share too'."That pass the parcel game that's going on here ... that game is generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist.", to try to stop prices rising out of control.Pill's comments risk attracting fresh criticism that Threadneedle Street is out of touch over the cost of living crisis, at a time when public sector workers have been striking as they sought pay rises to match, or beat, inflation.They come on a day in whichBailey was paid £495,000 in the year to 28 February 2022, while Pill was paid £88,000 for his first five months and 24 days, according the the central bank's annual report, taking his annual salary to £180,000. According to the latest official data, median average household disposable income last year was £32,300.The headline rate of inflation in the UK fell by less than expected in March, to 10.1% from 10.4% in February, as households came under pressure from food and drink prices soaring at their fastest annual rate since 1977.