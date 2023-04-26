Puppet Masters
Britons 'need to accept' they're poorer, says Bank of England economist
The Guardian
Tue, 25 Apr 2023 16:09 UTC
Pill said a game of "pass the parcel" is taking place in the economy - as households and companies try to pass on their higher costs.
Speaking on a podcast produced by Columbia law school, Pill said it's natural for a household to seek higher wages in response to soaring energy bills, or for a restaurant to increase its prices.
However, he said the UK is a big importer of natural gas, and its price has gone up a lot compared with the exports, mainly services, which the UK sells to the rest of the world.
"If the cost of what you're buying has gone up compared to what you're selling, you're going to be worse off," he said.
"So somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they're worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices, whether higher wages or passing the energy costs through on to customers.
"And what we're facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we're all worse off, and we all have to take our share."
"Instead, [people] try and pass that cost on to one of our compatriots, saying 'we'll be all right, but they will have to take our share too'.
"That pass the parcel game that's going on here ... that game is generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist."
Last year, BoE governor Andrew Bailey, was widely criticised after saying workers should not ask for big pay rises, to try to stop prices rising out of control.
Pill's comments risk attracting fresh criticism that Threadneedle Street is out of touch over the cost of living crisis, at a time when public sector workers have been striking as they sought pay rises to match, or beat, inflation.
They come on a day in which Nestlé, PepsiCo and McDonald's have all reported that higher prices boosted their sales this year, and as UK families face 17.3% grocery inflation in supermarkets.
Bailey was paid £495,000 in the year to 28 February 2022, while Pill was paid £88,000 for his first five months and 24 days, according the the central bank's annual report, taking his annual salary to £180,000. According to the latest official data, median average household disposable income last year was £32,300.
The headline rate of inflation in the UK fell by less than expected in March, to 10.1% from 10.4% in February, as households came under pressure from food and drink prices soaring at their fastest annual rate since 1977.
Comment: Whilst what he's saying is indeed outrageous, particularly because it's his ilk that are partly responsible, he's simply saying what the establishment and the wealthy in the UK are thinking, and the onus is on citizens to decide whether or not that's the type of world they want to live in: