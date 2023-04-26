Don Lemon says he's been fired from his post at CNN's CNN This Morning, which he co-anchored with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow for about six months.
The former anchor, who was on air Monday morning, shared the news in a statement on Twitter.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he wrote.
CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that the network wishes him well and will cheer him on as he pursues future endeavors, echoing what he wrote in an email to CNN staffers obtained by USA TODAY.
"To my CNN Colleagues, CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," Licht said.
He added, "CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."
CNN's move to part with Lemon broke shortly after news Monday of Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News.
Why was Don Lemon fired?
Neither Lemon nor CNN offered a reason for the exit Monday.
Lemon expressed frustration with the manner in which he says the news was delivered to him.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," Lemon added in his tweet. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.USA TODAY has reached out to Lemon's agent for comment.
CNN's communications Twitter account said Lemon's public assertions about his termination are not true.
"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN said. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
Don Lemon news career at CNN lasted nearly two decades
After more than eight years as a prime-time host, Lemon on Nov. 1 was moved along with Harlow and Collins to the relaunched CNN Mornings, the replacement for New Day, as part of a revamp by Licht. But ratings for the new show have been dismal.
Lemon joined the network in September 2006.
Lemon's offensive commentary on Nikki Haley made headlines
The news of Lemon's termination comes on the heels of reports of alleged misogyny in a lengthy piece from Variety.
In February, Lemon made headlines for offensive statements about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, for which he apologized in February.
In an on-air discussion with his co-hosts, Lemon said Haley isn't "in her prime."
Lemon discussed Haley's presidential campaign announcement on air and her call for "mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."
Lemon, 57, told co-hosts Harlow and Collins that Haley's "talk about age" makes him uncomfortable and said her comments were the "wrong road" to go down, adding that Haley "is not in her prime." Haley is 51.
"She says people, politicians are not in their prime," he said. "Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s."
He apologized the following week after a break from being on air.
"I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today," he tweeted shortly before going back on air. "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience - I'm sorry. I've heard you, I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better. See you soon."
Report chronicles allegations of Don Lemon's disrespect toward former colleagues
Lemon had been accused of making other offensive comments about women on air in the past - and, according to the Variety report released this month, inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues at network.
The report alleges the anchor has disrespected former colleagues including Nancy Grace and Soledad O'Brien in a number of public settings, including on air and in editorial meetings. Variety interviewed more than a dozen former and current colleagues, many of whom were quoted anonymously.
The report also included details on Lemon's alleged offenses to Kyra Phillips, with whom he co-anchored CNN's Live From in 2008. Phillips declined to comment on these allegations to Variety.
A representative for Lemon told USA TODAY at the time that Variety's story was "riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence." The report "is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip," Lemon's rep added. "It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless."
A spokesperson for CNN added that the news network was "unable to corroborate the alleged accounts" contained in the report.
History of Don Lemon's offensive commentary
His comments on Haley were not the first time Lemon has been accused of sexist comments.
- In December, Lemon got into a tiff with his co-hosts about compensation in soccer. He argued that the U.S. men's nationalteam members should be compensated more than their female counterparts, according to the Daily Beast.
- In September, Lemon drew criticism for asking political commentator S.E. Cupp if she had "mommy brain" after she appeared to lose her train of thought while speaking on a panel.
- In 2014, Lemon suggested to actress Joan Tarshis, who alleged Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her, during an interview how she might have avoided being raped.
