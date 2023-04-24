© AP



Whelan said the "official narrative" says Lennon was shot from behind, but his interviews and research with the surgeon and nurses, among others, indicated that Lennon was shot by someone in front of him.

Whelan said, it was dark that night and Chapman was reportedly about 25 feet from Lennon when he fired, a vast distance for an untrained marksman. Yet the bullets entered Lennon in a close grouping that looked professional, Whelan said.

"Dr. Halleran said that not even a Navy Seal could pull it off from that distance," Whelan said.

It's on record that four psychiatrists known for their forensic psychiatry and skill in hypnosis, including one expert in the

CIA's notorious mind-control program MK-ULTRA

, visited Chapman's prison cell within a month of his arrest for Lennon's murder.

"It's a fantasy," Wedge said. "We went through all the case files that hadn't been looked at in 30 years. No one disputes that Chapman was the gunman. He's confessed repeatedly and apologized."

"The motive isn't totally clear, and it doesn't necessarily have to be a CIA/Deep State operation," he said. "There are links between fundamentalist Christians and these hypnotist doctors and Nixon as well. Nixon and Lennon were arch enemies, and Nixon was close to [Ronald] Reagan," who was president-elect when the former Beatle was shot.



"Lennon was just coming out of his shell and getting back to political activity and Reagan was coming into office," Whelan observed.