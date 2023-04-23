© Kira Lisitskaya Public Domain

When he was expanding diplomatic relations with England, the first Russian tsar, Ivan the Terrible, could hardly have anticipated that, shortly afterwards, his "partners" would want to turn part of the Tsardom of Muscovy into their own colony.

The Time of Troubles and new opportunities

Plan for the establishment of an English protectorate

"the people themselves [...] are willing and even by necessity compelled to cast themselves into the arms of some prince that will protect them and to subject themselves to the government of a stranger, seeing they have none left of their own fit to undertake it."

"motive enough [...] to embrace the defense and protection of this people, upon such conditions as may both secure and caution the liberty of trade we have there already and open it further".

"If his Majesty may have an offer of the sovereignty of that part of Moscovia which lyeth between the Archangel and the river Volga, with the tract along that river to the Caspian or Persian sea or at least the commands and protection of it, with liberty and assurance of that trade, it will be the greatest and happiest overture that ever was made to any King of this realm, since Columbus offered King Henry VII the discovery of the West Indies."

The English plan remained a secret for three centuries

