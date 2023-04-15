Secret History
Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
Oğuz Büyükyıldırım
Arkeonews Net
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 18:39 UTC
Arkeonews Net
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 18:39 UTC
The Waskiri structure, which surprised researchers with its large dimensions and design, is a pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown features in the Andes, according to the researchers.
The study authors say the "surprising" construction is unlike any other ever found in the Andes.
Although Waskiri has never been mentioned in the archaeological record, a priest from Spain named Bartolomé Alvarez, who visited Carangas in the 1580s, does seem to have made a reference to it.
Describing the rituals that took place at the site, Álvarez wrote of attendees in a state of "solemn drunkenness" entering what he called the "house and business of hell.
Inti Raymi is Inca's Sun Festival traditionally celebrated at Cuzco on June 24, which marks the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.
Researchers identified 135 hilltop sites in the study that were published in the journal Antiquity. These sites are connected to agricultural production areas by a variable number of concentric walls on terraces.
Located near the Chilean border, Waskiri is described as "an impressive circular construction" that features a perimeter ring comprising 39 adjoining enclosures, each with a surface area between 106 and 144m2. These enclose a plaza of approximately 1ha, which is scattered with abundant ceramic fragments ascribed to the Late Intermediate and Late Periods.
The researchers estimate that the structure was in use between 1250 and 1600 CE based on these artifacts.
The perimeter walls' possible resemblance to the Inca ceque system has led archaeologists to hypothesize that the Incas replicated Cuzco's symbolic architecture in the areas they colonized.
The principal sacred mountains, numerous walled circular structures, and burial towers with Incan textile-inspired patterns are all visually and spatially associated with the site.
Source: DOI: https://doi.org/10.15184/aqy.2023.44 / Antiquity
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Bud Light execs reportedly scrambling to undo Dylan Mulvaney damage: 'It was a mistake'
- All Roads Lead to Beijing
- Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants visited White House over 80 times when Biden was VP
- 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
- Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
- The coming war on China: the real target are the American people
- Donbass soldier: A chilling warning about where the Russia-Ukraine conflict can lead
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Tanzania - Floods destroy homes in 3 regions, 7 fatalities reported
- 4 dogs fatally maul man who was caring for them in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
- The IMF's punitive loan system makes struggling countries poorer, it must end
- Best of the Web: The Netherlands makes it legal to euthanise terminally-ill children aged as young as 12 at their parents' request
- Lavrov slams US bioweapon activities near Russia for creating 'very dangerous precedents' and the 'direct threat to public health'
- Protests flare across France after Council's rules in favour of pension reform
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Waiting for the end of the world
- Disorder is the order of the day
- The US spied on its key allies. Will they finally resist?
- Trump giving deposition in New York as part of AG Letitia James' lawsuit
- All Roads Lead to Beijing
- Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants visited White House over 80 times when Biden was VP
- 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
- The coming war on China: the real target are the American people
- Donbass soldier: A chilling warning about where the Russia-Ukraine conflict can lead
- The IMF's punitive loan system makes struggling countries poorer, it must end
- Lavrov slams US bioweapon activities near Russia for creating 'very dangerous precedents' and the 'direct threat to public health'
- Waiting for the end of the world
- Disorder is the order of the day
- The US spied on its key allies. Will they finally resist?
- Trump giving deposition in New York as part of AG Letitia James' lawsuit
- Judge admonishes Fox lawyers over evidence gap in libel case
- Syria, Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after decade with appointment of new ambassador in Damascus
- On Joe Biden's woke conquest of Ireland
- UN papers: Israel has weaponised food to force Palestinians to abandon Right to Return, other rights
- The WEF wants to monitor your brainwaves to "raise productivity" and to "fight crime"
- Hungary's PM calls US main adversary, leaked CIA documents claim
- Fears of banking collapse prompts Bank of England to update deposit insurance scheme
- Best of the Web: China urges US to clarify military-biological activities following Russian Parliamentary report exposing plans for 'universal genetically-altered bioweapon'
- Best of the Web: The latest bizarre chapter of "War on Drugs": US Special Forces train drug cartel enforcers linked to rape, torture and decapitation of victims
- Bud Light execs reportedly scrambling to undo Dylan Mulvaney damage: 'It was a mistake'
- Best of the Web: The Netherlands makes it legal to euthanise terminally-ill children aged as young as 12 at their parents' request
- Protests flare across France after Council's rules in favour of pension reform
- Ukrainians question why they are fighting in Donbass town - Bild
- Tantrum: NPR rage-quits Twitter over having its 'credibility' undermined by Elon Musk's platform
- Corporate Equality Index (CEI): Why brands risk going broke to look woke
- Mayor Adams and NYPD unveil dystopian robot dog to fight crime
- Kiev votes to name street after WW2 Waffen-SS commander
- Ukrainian regions ban largest Christian church
- Hundreds of thousands continue protests and strikes in France against govt, storm HQ of luxury goods company
- Israeli flag burned, fireworks set off, at basketball game in Greece
- Alleged mastermind behind military blogger's murder identified
- Musk announces new Twitter monetization tool
- Musk pushes Twitter into finance
- Texas dairy farm explosion kills 18,000 cattle: cause still undetermined
- Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
- North Carolina clinic apparently performed gender surgery on 14-year-old girl: report
- Elon Musk SLAMS conviction of Douglass Mackey over Hillary Clinton meme: 'They went too far'
- LOL and the "change of plans"
- Walmart abandons unprofitable Chicago stores after investing "hundreds of millions" in city
- Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
- A sanctuary for Mithras discovered in Germany
- The end of the world system
- 16th century Benin Bronzes crafted of metal from mines in western Germany
- The truth about Tibet and her liberation from slavery
- Best of the Web: 'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
- New Testament: Fragment of 1,750-year-old translation discovered
- The geopolitics of the color revolutions
- St Bartholomew and flaying
- How Barack Obama Bombed the "Paris of Africa" into a Hell Hole of Murder, Slave Trade, Sex Trafficking and Mass Starvation
- Medieval writings on lunar eclipses may help date volcanic eruptions
- Vikings brought animals to England as early as the year 873
- Flashback Best of the Web: Edward M. Kennedy address at the public memorial service for Robert F. Kennedy
- Spreading Democracy, the American Way
- The links between the British Royal Family and the slave trade
- First direct evidence of drug use as part of Bronze Age ritual ceremonies in Europe
- 170,000 years ago in Africa ancient humans cooked and ate giant land snails, new study suggests
- How old is Gobekli Tepe? (updated)
- Ukraine 2014: The tipping point of terror
- Millenniums-old tiger-patterned ritual weapon unearthed in east China
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Warm liquid spewing from Oregon seafloor comes from Cascadia fault, could offer clues to earthquake hazards
- African bird's intricate feather design inspires new ways to store water
- Scientists discover why hibernating bears don't get blood clots
- New type of superconductor discovered
- Double-slit experiment that proved the wave nature of light explored in time
- Even more mammoth devolution
- Dazzlingly detailed photo of a record sized solar tornado '14 Earths tall'
- Physicists discover that gravity can create light
- Three species of extremely primitive spider discovered in China
- Zombie no more: The unbelievable comeback of analog computing
- Does Earth have a new Quasi-Moon?
- NASA's Webb scores another ringed world with new image of Uranus
- Hubble spots possible runaway black hole creating a trail of stars
- A mini-heart in a Petri dish
- Record set as scientists observe fish at more than 27,000ft off the coast of Japan
- Twitter reveals some of its source code, including its recommendation algorithm
- Bits of Saturn's rings are falling onto the planet and heating it up, new study suggests
- Earth's anisotropic inner core structure driven by dipole geomagnetic field
- Plants scream when stressed or hurt — they're 'rather noisy': study
- Tanzania - Floods destroy homes in 3 regions, 7 fatalities reported
- 4 dogs fatally maul man who was caring for them in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
- Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia
- Italy: 3 killed after avalanche near French border
- 1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern British Columbia
- Giant avalanche kills 3 sherpa climbers on Mount Everest, Nepal
- Mauna Kea's summit gets a springtime dusting of snow in Hawaii
- Five-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dogs in South Africa
- Flash floods in south Florida after 25.9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Mt. Shiveluch volcano eruption triggers 'red alert' over Kamchatka Penninsula
- Woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors in McCreary County, Kentucky
- Shallow earthquake off British Columbia coast measuring magnitude 6
- Iran - 3 killed, hundreds displaced after floods in North West
- Heavy rains, floods hit Iraq
- In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
- Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil Beach
- Lightning strike claims lives of two siblings in Ghana
- Flash flooding hits the streets of Miami, Florida
- California superbloom: Unprecedented winter storms sees abundance of wildflowers spring up
- Alarming video shows 1,050ft sinkhole swallowing cars and telephone poles as it continues to grow in Daisetta, Texas
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- How many deaths were caused by the covid vaccines?
- Killer plant fungus Chondrostereum purpureum infects man in India in 'world-first case'
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
Go East, young man
Quote of the Day
All great truths begin as blasphemies.
- George Bernard Shaw
Recent Comments
What If The Dollar Falls? [Link] Everything at once
after WW2, the French were content to house this eminent member of the SS Otto Wächter/ Waffen-SS Galizien , where in exile, he became editor of a...
The Ukraine nonsense was massively fuelled by third parties doing as they were told, now that the anchor that had enjoyed stability is now...
Washington State House Approves Bill Authorizing Hiding of Children Seeking Transgender Medical Intervention From Parents [Link]
"If you feel that way, it will be a short one - hardened arteries, aneurysm, stroke, heart disease, cancer - one of them will get you, unless you...