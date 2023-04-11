St. Louis meteorologists' best guess at what caused the damage Tuesday evening is a rare wind event.Walt Humburg, along with his wife and his dogs, woke up Wednesday morning as the only people in Lincoln County with extensive damage to their home."The winds were just howling really bad," Humburg told 5 On Your Side late Tuesday night, "Then about 10, 15 minutes later it got real loud, my ears popped and the roof folded in on itself."It was windy, but not storming and not raining. Remember the ear-popping part? We will get back to that.After taking cover in the bathroom, Humburg walked into his hallway."That just kind of started everything," Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Adam Stanek told 5 On Your Side.Stanek had settled in at home for the night, thinking severe weather wasn't coming in until early in the morning. When the damage reports started coming in, he got up and headed to work.Driving into his Troy office, he passed through a small town on 47."I saw the big shed down there in the Hawk Point area," he said."So our first thoughts are, 'We have to verify it,'" said Kevin Deitsch, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for National Weather Service of St. Louis tells 5 On Your Side.Here's how it happened, we didn't have many storms Tuesday evening because there was a layer of warm air high in the atmosphere, a cap."Sometimes we get storms that try to develop," Dietsch said. "They kind of run into that cap and the reason they don't really succeed is they get pushed downwards."Tuesday's gravity wave was a first for Dietsch to see in the St. Louis area. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has worked at 5 On Your Side for 32 years and he does not recall any situations like this.