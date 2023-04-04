© MAXIM SHIPENKOV / POOL / AFP



The EU has no one to blame but itself for the abysmal state of its relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview released on Tuesday.Speaking to the Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, Lavrov said that, according to the minister." Lavrov explained.He warned the bloc that Russia had "drawn the necessary conclusions" from the EU's actions and would respond harshly to any hostile acts, being "guided by Russia's national interests and the generally accepted diplomatic principle of reciprocity."At the same time,and make decisions based on its national interests.Given the standoff with the West, Lavrov said that the geography of his trips abroad had changed in a way that reflects Russia's diplomatic priorities globally, which were outlined in Moscow's recently updated foreign policy doctrine.The document, which was signed by President Vladimir Putin last week, contains particularly strong language aimed at the US and its allies, accusing them of waging a "hybrid war" against Russia in a bid to weaken the nation "in every way possible."However, the doctrine also states that Russia can find friends and reliable partners all over the world. Moscow seeks to develop cooperation with regional actors in the Islamic world and Latin America while standing in solidarity with Africa in its desire to eliminate inequality caused by the "neo-colonial policies of some developed states," the doctrine says.