Puppet Masters
Trump under arrest in New York
RT
Tue, 04 Apr 2023 18:01 UTC
The existence of the charges was leaked to the press last Friday, and more details were leaked on Monday, indicating that Bragg is going after the 45th president for the "crime" of allegedly falsifying business records in regard to "hush money" reportedly paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Federal prosecutors declined to pursue the case, and multiple legal scholars have argued that the charges amount to a misdemeanor campaign violation at best. Hillary Clinton paid a fine for the same exact transgression in the matter of funding the notorious "Steele dossier," a series of fabrications accusing Trump of having ties to Russia.
Trump himself has denounced the indictment as purely political. Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he might not honor the politicized New York arrest warrant, Trump decided to fly in from his Mar-a-Lago home to New York on Monday, and turn himself in on Tuesday.
Contrary to expectations of multiple media outlets, he was not handcuffed or "perp-walked" before the cameras. The former president arrived in a motorcade and walked into the office building, flanked by his Secret Service protection detail.
The indictment has galvanized support for Trump, who is also running in the 2024 election. He has reportedly raised millions in campaign funds. Thousands rallied outside Mar-a-Lago to see his motorcade off to the airport, while hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Trump Tower in Manhattan to show their support. A cordon of police separated the New York supporters from a crowd of pro-Democrat protesters who gathered to celebrate Trump's indictment, and attempted to drown out Trump supporters with noisemakers, whistles, pots and pans and insults.
Reader Comments
It's from Qanon. It's all there. It's all planned. Enjoy the show!
The first big name arrest will shock most and make people realize something is wrong. The tide will turn. All anons speculated on Clinton, Barrack, etc, but none thought it would be him.
For me, it's all fixed, the predictive programming of Qanon is not by chance, it's total manipulation of the masses. Speak truths, show the future, etc. It's made to be a religion of sorts and he is their god. The deception runs deep.
As I said before, this will cement him being the next President. All press is good on the campaign trail.
When he was in office, his fruits were 50/50 good/bad
Trumped up charges
The final Trumpet
and soon he gets to play his Trump card
Whatever the case (no pun intended) This will not end well for anyone's real hopes. Trump may delay the inevitable, that's about it.
Not that I think he is a great statesman, or savior of his country. But with that action, the US officially became a clown show, or (as Donald Trump Jr, said) a banana republic.
Personally, I think it will accelerate the decline. Like bank failures, business bankruptcies, inflation, unemployment, resignations, riots and perhaps even civil war.
Unfortunate admissions by Mr T have given the prosecutor a Golden ticket to sink him.
