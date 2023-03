A male powerlifting coach self-identified into the women's category and broke the Alberta women's bench press record in an apparent effort to protest gender self-identification policies in sport.Avi Silverberg, a powerlifting coach who has worked with Team Canada, self-identified as a woman last week to participate in the women's category at the Heroes Classic Powerlifting Meet held in Lethbridge, Alberta. Silverberg was attempting to highlight the unfair advantage males have when competing in women's athletics.In February, the CPU's " Trans Inclusion Policy ," was released, containing an explicit statement that the CPU supported allowing transgender powerlifters tobased on a guidance from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES)."Based on this background and available evidence, the Expert Working Group felt that trans athletes should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify,," the document reads, deferring to the "inclusivity in sport" guidance from the CCES In February, just prior to the CPU's announcement of a gender self-identification policy, Andres gained significant notoriety after sharing a video of himself appearing to mock female athletes, asking why female powerlifters were "so bad" at bench press.In the video, Andres is seen sitting on a bench in a gym, leaning towards the camera in a casual manner and speaking directly into it."We all know that I'm a tranny freak," Andres jokes about himself before going on to state: "... I mean, standard bench in power lifting competition for women, I don't understand why it's so bad."Riley Gaines, a spokeswoman for the Independent Women's forum and an accomplished All American swimmer, shared a clip from the viral video on her Twitter in February, captioning it: "Anne Andres (male who identifies and competes as a woman) doesn't understand why female powerlifters are so 'bad' at bench press... well idk Anne, but maybe it's because you have 20 times more testosterone than them. Just a thought..."While some were confused by the display, others praised Silverberg's ironic application of the CPU's "Transgender Policy.""I can't get enough of this guy, Avi for prime minister. It takes real balls to do this. I said this all along, any man can change their documents to say they are a woman then go in and take records. Finally someone did it for the women and proved policy is a disgrace," one Twitter user wrote in response.Women's athletic competitions have become a major issue in the debate on gender ideology and its impact on women.The issue mounted in public attention after a trans-identified male swimmer, Lia Thomas, began breaking women's records and winning medals intended for female athletes in 2021.Amidst growing pushback, the World Athletics recently announced they would be prohibiting transgender athletes who have undergone "male puberty" from competing in women's world ranking competitions.