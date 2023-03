© Ammar Awad/Reuters



Israeli extremists have increased their attacks on Palestinian Christians and Christian institutions in occupied East Jerusalem since the beginning of the year, with police doing little to stop violent incidents, according to Israeli daily Haaretz On top of this, locals who spoke with Haaretz say theenough and refuse to identify the growing list of violent incidents as a trend."Most of the reported incidents took place in the Old City of Jerusalem.According to John Munayer, director of international engagement at Jerusalem's Rossing Center for Education and Dialogue, Armenian churches are the target of most attacks due to their proximity to the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem."The. People think twice whether to walk through this alley or the other," Munayer told Haaretz.It is no longer something that is done in secret," said Christian scholar Yisca Harani.Palestinian Christians are subject to continuous discrimination and violence by Israeli forces and extremist settlers.In February, a statue of Jesus in the Church of the Flagellation was knocked down and defaced. Just days later, extremist settlers in the Armenian Quarter attacked Armenian priests carrying a cross.Israeli hate crimes in occupied East Jerusalemon more than 30 graves.Palestinian Christians make up only one percent of Jerusalem residents today. Their numbers began to drop significantly following the 1967 occupation, as Tel Aviv confiscated at least 30 percent of their land.Violence against Palestinian Muslims has also seen a spike in recent years in occupied East Jerusalem, mainly by extremist settler raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli troops.