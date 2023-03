© REUTERS



Another 2,000 suspected gang members were shipped to El Salvador's revered mega-prison , the country's president announced Wednesday as he unveiled more footage of the "impossible to escape" facility.The new arrivals joined another 2,000 accused gangsters who landed in the new Center for the Confinement of Terrorism last month as El Salvador looks to win its battle against raging street gangs.President Nayib Bukele blasted out new footage of the prison and its new prisoners being hustled off buses and into the facility as they're surrounded by heavily armed guards."There are now 4,000 gang members in the world's most criticized prison," Bukele said in a tweet.The prison is considered to be the largest in the Americas.Over the last year, more than 60,000 accused gang members have been captured by the country's army or police."They are never going to return to the communities, the neighborhoods, the barrios, the cities of our beloved El Salvador," Villatoro said.