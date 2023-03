The Kremlin says only through "military means" Russia can "achieve its goals" in Ukraine, more than a year after Moscow began the war in the ex-Soviet republic.At a press conference on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the moment there were no preconditions for the transition of the process into a peaceful course in Ukraine.the Kremlin spokesman said However,Russia's exact goals in Ukraine as they appear to have changed a number of times over the past year.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022and over the threat of the former Soviet republic joining the US-led NATO. Kiev and its allies, however, say they were baseless pretexts for imperial ambitions.Since the onset of the war, the United States and Ukraine's other allies have sent Kiev tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems.Western countries have also imposed a slew of economic sanctions on Moscow. The Kremlin has said the sanctions and the Western military assistance risk prolonging the war that recently completed one year.and immediately create an international contact group. The veteran diplomat, who also chaired the Munich Security Conference from 2008 to 2022, suggested that the group should have the US, UK, France and Germany as its core.Last month, Peskov said conditions for a peaceful resolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine were not in place "at the moment."he said on February 27.