JayCee Cooper, a transgender athlete, won a discrimination case against USA Powerlifting this week after the federation banned her from competing in female events.She then filed a lawsuit against USA Powerlifitng in state court in 2021."I was fed up with the way that I was being treated; I was fed up with the way that my community was being treated, and enough was enough," Cooper told KARE-TV."I feel mostly relief. I think we needed a win here, and it feels good to get that."According to Open Powerlifting, Cooper last competed at the 2022 AMP Classic Open Nationals in Texas , where she finished in third place out of three competitors in her division.Cooper twice competed against a lone competitor — Rebecca Richnofsky — in the women's raw 198+ open category in 2019, winning both times. In the 2019 USPA National Championships, she finished in fourth out of four competitors in that category.