In honor of International Women's Day , Hershey Canada has launched five limited edition HER for SHE chocolate bars which are supposed to feature young, inspirational Canadian women who are building a positive future, but the company is facing backlash after deciding to include a biological male in their line-up."We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves," says executive director of Wisdom2Action Johnstone, in the Hershey promotional video.At the time, Johnstone was calling on elected officials and ministers to denounce "TERF rhetoric for the hate-fuelled speech that it is."The acronym TERF stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist and is a slur used against all women who reject gender identity ideology and the idea that men can become women simply by self-declaration . Lesbians who refuse to date males who identify as women are also called TERFs, as are those who campaign for an end to experimental child sex changes.The #BoycottHersheys hashtag was flooded with angry women expressing outrage that a biological male was being honored in their campaign that is supposed to inspire women and girls.This is not the first time Johnstone has received backlash for taking the spot of a woman.Centering males on the national day of mourning to remember the women who were killed is becoming a recurring theme in Canada. In 2021, trans-identified male Anastasia Preston was invited to speak at a Montreal Massacre memorial service in Prince Edward Island.According to CBC , Preston intended to share stories of harassment in the hopes of raising awareness, including one incident of being groped while wearing a red dress in a bar."It was probably one of the most revolting experiences I've had in my life," said the adult male invited to commemorate women murdered for being women.