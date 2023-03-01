"I don't feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination"In an interview with the New York Times, Harrelson warned that America is no longer a free country, branding COVID protocols as "rather absurd."When asked what was "absurd about the COVID protocols," Harrelson replied,"I don't think that anybody should have the right to demand that you're forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on," the Zombieland star asserted."I'm just like, let's be done with this nonsense," Harrelson continued, adding "It's not fair to the crews. I don't have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How's that not up to the individual? I shouldn't be talking about this [expletive].""It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don't feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination," he continued."That's not a free country," he further warned, adding "Really I'm talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I'm not in the same position they're in, but it's wrong. It's three years. Stop."Cue the normie backlash...