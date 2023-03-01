© Attila Volgyi/Xinhua/Global Look Press



"We also consider China's peace plan important and support it. The ongoing conflict was bad for Ukrainians, Russians, Hungarians, Europe, and it is becoming increasingly clear [that] it is bad for the whole world."

"We respect the Ukrainians, we help the Ukrainians, however, the interests of Ukraine can never precede the interests of Hungary."

for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday. The 12-point plan released by China last week calls for resuming peace talks and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations while condemning unilateral sanctions.Orban, in his half-hour-long speech, told lawmakers:The prime minister then maintained that Budapest should stay out of the conflict, as was decided through a "national consultation."The prime minister also criticized some opposition parties for being seemingly overzealous in their support for Kiev to the point where they barely "differentiated" between Ukraine and Hungary, but said thatHe also admitted that Ukraine was likely to eventually join NATO "sooner or later" while arguing thatAt the same time, Orban supported the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. He also described the military bloc as a guarantor of security, while admitting that he was not enthusiastic about everything that happens within NATO.Meanwhile, Kiev's backers in the West have brushed off Beijing's proposals.Moscow earlier welcomed Chinese efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict through peaceful means. Last Sunday, the Kremlin said, however, that it saw no opportunity for a political resolution of the conflict at the moment.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently maintained that there was "nothing to talk about" with Russia and "no one" in Moscow Kiev could talk to. His words came amid reported attempts by his Western backers, including France, Germany and the UK, to encourage Ukraine to engage in talks with Russia.