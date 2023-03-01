A waterspout seen in Shelter Cove, California. Feb. 27, 2023.
© Micah Crumbaugh
Amid one of the more extreme weather periods in recent California history, a strange phenomenon was photographed in Humboldt County.

A "waterspout," or "water tornado," emerged over the rocks in Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Monday afternoon. The unusual sight was seen and photographed by resident Micah Crumbaugh while he was on a walk.

"It was really cool watching it make its way down to the water and seeing the water rise up to meet it," Crumbaugh told SFGATE. "Where I was standing it was sunny and warm. It was a really cool sight to see, especially right after snow down here in Shelter Cove."

Like much of California, Humboldt County has seen severe winter storms over recent days. As of Monday, many roads in the region were closed, as downed power lines and trees left nearly 9,000 residents without power, reports the Times Standard.