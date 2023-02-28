A wave of violence between groups of teenagers has hit Russia over the last week.According to multiple reports, the movement's name comes from a gang in the show 'Hunter x Hunter'. The members identify themselves by wearing clothes with a spider logo. The acronym 'PMC' (ChVK in Russian) means 'private military company'.The first widely-reported fight broke out on February 19 at the Aviapark mall in northern Moscow, according to Baza. The publication said several Ryodan members were involved in an argument with another group over chairs in a food court. Other reports said the fight erupted because of how one of the members of the group was dressed.The teenagers reportedly agreed to meet for a showdown in the Aviapark the next day, as well as inside Marcos Mall, another popular spot in the northern part of the capital. Both confrontations were broken up by the police, Baza said. The Moscow Investigative Committee has also launched a probe into the matter.Similar incidents were later reported in the Russian capital and other major cities. Four young people attacked and pepper-sprayed a person wearing clothes with a spider logo in a Moscow subway station, according to local media reports. Three of the assailants were said to have been minors, as well as the victim.Officials in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, said a 17-year-old college student was arrested on suspicion of attacking a 15-year-old schoolboy in one of the malls.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that it was important to prevent unlawful activities.Ekaterina Mizulina, a member of Russia's Civic Chamber - a body advising the government on civil society issues - said on Monday that she had asked the judiciary to formally ban Ryodan.