The campaign to make everything culturally bland, boring and sterile continues.And then the woke mob came for Bond.The warning will read "This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.""A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set," the disclaimer will further note.At this rate, they will have to completely rename Octopussy.The report also states that descriptions of characters like Oddjob, the infamous Korean henchman to Goldfinger have been rewritten to remove racial overtones.In the novel, Oddjob is described as being a "squat" man with "arms like thighs", black teeth, and a "sickly zoo-smell". He also has a cleft palette causing a speech defect.The move comes after it was revealed that Roald Dahl's books have already been updated to include "sensitivity" changes such as removing the word "fat" and "ugly" as descriptions of characters.