Three Trump-supporting brothers are preparing to roll out their "plan C" to reinstate him as president after the United States Supreme Court once again declined to hear their case."[Second] Petition denied," Brunson wrote in the Facebook post. "Moving on to plan C. I will say more about that within the next few days. We have been working long and hard on these strategies and there are more to come.""We understand this to be a possible long but worthy goal," he added. "The result is that everyone in this nation will have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the candidate of their choice will be bound by their oath to protect the rights and freedom of the people they represent."Newsweek has reached out to Brunson for comment.It is currently unclear what they hope to accomplish. While Trump has not abandoned his unsubstantiated claims of an election rigged against him, he has all but begun to look to the future, officially running as a candidate on the Republican ballot in 2024.Meanwhile, Trump and his allies still face potential prosecution for attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the swing state of Georgia following a special grand jury's recommendation to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to issue indictments as a result of its findings.Brunson, however, is not giving up.