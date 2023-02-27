© AFP / Salvadorean presidency



, the Central American nation's President Nayib Bukele has announced.Photos and videos made at the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) on Friday showed numerous heavily tattooed men stripped-down to their underpants, arriving at the facility under the supervision of armed guards in full riot gear.The inmates were filmed crouching down with their hands behind their heads before being positioned on the floor next to each other and chained.The so-called 'mega-prison,' located 74 kilometers (46 miles) southeast of the capital San Salvador,, according to authorities. It's said to be the largest penitentiary in the Americas.The facility, which consists of eight buildings, is reportedly guarded by 600 soldiers and 250 police officers and is fitted with the most modern equipment. Bukele claimed earlier that "it's impossible" to escape from CECOT.The majority of them are currently awaiting trial in custody.Human rights activists have expressed concerns that the crackdown was carried out in violation of the constitution and saw many suspects detained without warrants.Bukele, who describes the country's criminals as "terrorists," has been mulling prison sentences of up to 30 years for the very fact of being a member of a street gang. According to the head of state,