Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would prevent drag shows from taking place on public property or in front of children.The bill classifies "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers, while also banning "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors." The legislation, SB3 , now makes its way to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's office.State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, filed the bill, saying "this is a common sense child-safety bill."Should the bill be signed into law by Gov. Lee, anyone who either hosts or performs a drag show in the presence of children would be charged withMeanwhile,"The intent of the legislation is just to simply say that you cannot have sexually explicit entertainment ... in a public venue where kids might be present," Johnson noted . He also went on to say, "We're protecting kids and families and parents who want to be able to take their kids to public places."