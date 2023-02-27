© Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP



Millions of millennials and Generation Z members are using social media to seek out information on health conditions, according to a new study in the US, UK, Germany, China and Japan., according to the study by Hall & Partners and the healthcare consultancy ThinkNext. Meanwhile,The study found thatGen X (those in their 40s and 50s) and Baby Boomers (those in their 60s and 70s) are less inclined to rely on social media, with only 14% and 5% respectively searching for health information on such platforms.Across all generations, 52% said they have used at least one virtual health tool and/or channel more than once.Among Gen Z (aged 11-26 years old), TikTok has proven to be the most popular social media app, followed by Instagram and Twitter. Meanwhile, millennials show a preference for Facebook, followed by TikTok and Twitter.The study, conducted between July and September 2022, is based on replies from 10,500 respondents in the US, China, UK, Germany and Japan.The results echo similar research in the US by CharityRx, a discount pharmacy service, which found thatOverall, that survey found that