Society's Child
Young people turning to TikTok for health information - study
RT
Mon, 27 Feb 2023 17:45 UTC
One third, or 33% of Gen Z members - those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s - use apps including TikTok to discuss illnesses, according to the study by Hall & Partners and the healthcare consultancy ThinkNext. Meanwhile, 26% of millennials are using social media to research their health issues.
The study found that more than six million people in the UK alone turn to social media for advice on dealing with chronic conditions or general health issues.
Gen X (those in their 40s and 50s) and Baby Boomers (those in their 60s and 70s) are less inclined to rely on social media, with only 14% and 5% respectively searching for health information on such platforms.
Across all generations, 52% said they have used at least one virtual health tool and/or channel more than once.
Among Gen Z (aged 11-26 years old), TikTok has proven to be the most popular social media app, followed by Instagram and Twitter. Meanwhile, millennials show a preference for Facebook, followed by TikTok and Twitter.
The study, conducted between July and September 2022, is based on replies from 10,500 respondents in the US, China, UK, Germany and Japan.
The results echo similar research in the US by CharityRx, a discount pharmacy service, which found that one third of Gen Zers consult TikTok for health advice, with another 44% relying on recommendations from YouTube before visiting their doctor.
Overall, that survey found that some 20% of Americans seek advice on TikTok before seeing a medical professional. When asked about the reasons, 37% pointed to accessibility, while over a third said it was about affordability.
The Soviet Union tried to impose Communist values by force. I think, and I'm sure many will agree with me, that Communist values didn't matter. It was the geopolitical interests of the Soviet Union that mattered - that is, Russia, which was the Soviet Union. This was all dressed in ideological form.
"G. K. Chesterton informs us that the very Devil himself can quote Scripture for his purpose" Or read the Bible and see for yourself.
" How this engineered virus came to be in Wuhan remains as much of a mystery as ever, but as long as the U.S. maintains its wall of silence on...
"I have certain rules I live by. My first rule: I don't believe anything the government tells me." - George Carlin
Creating a populace of ‘AI’ worship who focus on technology of trivialities vs. principles.
Triviality is evil - triviality, that is, in the form of consciousness and mind that adapts itself to the world as it is, that obeys the principle of inertia. And this principle of inertia truly is what is radically evil.
THE TWO AIMS OF THE PARTY ARE TO CONQUER THE WHOLE SURFACE OF THE EARTH AND TO EXTINGUISH ONCE AND FOR ALL THE POSSIBILITY OF INDEPENDENT THOUGHT. THERE ARE THEREFORE TWO GREAT PROBLEMS WHICH THE PARTY IS CONCERNED TO SOLVE. ONE IS HOW TO DISCOVER, AGAINST HIS WILL, WHAT ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IS THINKING, AND THE OTHER IS HOW TO KILL SEVERAL HUNDRED MILLION PEOPLE IN A FEW SECONDS WITHOUT GIVING WARNING BEFOREHAND.
There seems to have been an actual decline in rational thinking. The United States had become a place where entertainers and professional athletes were mistaken for people of importance. They were idolized and treated as leaders; their opinions were sought on everything and they took themselves just as seriously-after all, if an athlete is paid a million or more a year, he knows he is important ... so his opinions of foreign affairs and domestic policies must be important, too, even though he proves himself to be ignorant and subliterate every time he opens his mouth.
Change your opinions, keep to your principles; change your leaves, keep intact your roots.