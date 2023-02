Children and adolescents are going through critical stages of development during which exposure to PFAS may make them more susceptible to the chemicals' negative effects.

PFAS: 'forever' and 'everywhere'

All of the children and adolescents had a mixture of PFOS, PFHxS, PFHpS, PFOA and PFNA, common types of PFAS, in their blood, and ver 98% of participants also had a PFAS called PFDA,

thought to be an endocrine disruptor

, in their blood.

Exposure to "forever" chemicals can put children and young adults at higher risk for a broad range of diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, according to a study published Wednesday in Environmental Health Perspectives Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California found that PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — used in a wide variety of consumer products — disrupt key biological processes." Jesse A. Goodrich, Ph.D. assistant professor of population and public health sciences and lead author of the study said in a press release " the study stated.PFAS are a class of more than 4,000 synthetic chemicals used to help products resist heat, oil, stains and water.People can be exposed to PFAS through contaminated drinking water , food and air and through contact with consumer products made with PFAS.To accomplish this, the research team analyzed blood samples from 312 adolescents who participated in the Study of Latino Adolescents at Risk , and 137 children from the Southern California Children's Health Study The researchers also measured thousands of naturally occurring chemicals in the blood and developed a biostatistical method to test how the PFAS affected these different chemicals.This allowed them to determine how the PFAS exposure changed the way the body metabolized lipids and amino acids and altered thyroid hormone function.Their results were consistent with earlier studies showing that exposure to individual PFAS during childhood was associated with disruption in lipid and fatty acid metabolism — but they also found other effects."Our findings were surprising and have broad implications for policymakers trying to mitigate risk," Goodrich said.According to the researchers, the study demonstrates the need to address PFAS as a whole, rather than focusing on harms caused by individual PFAS compounds.Some manufacturers have eliminated particular PFAS, like BPA, but they may be replaced with other chemicals that also put people's health at risk.