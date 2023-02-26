Society's Child
Alex Jones claims DOJ wants his cat
RT
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 20:57 UTC
The US Justice Department may seize political provocateur Alex Jones' ragdoll cat Mushu, Jones told his followers in a video posted to his wife Erika Wulff Jones' Twitter on Thursday, claiming he had been interrogated about the feline and its value during a bankruptcy hearing.
Jones insisted the authorities had spent a full five minutes questioning him about the cat, telling his followers "they wanted to know if assets were hidden in the cat." He spoke while stroking the two-year-old feline, who was named by his daughter.
While admitting Mushu was on the pricey side - "like $2,000," he acknowledged, qualifying that it was an expensive ragdoll breed - he put his foot down at the idea that "they may want the cat for the Sandy Hook families."
"The deal is broke. You aren't getting the cat," the Infowars founder declared, marveling "this is next level. This is harassment" and insisting "no one has ever heard of this. My lawyer has never heard of this." The questions about the cat were "not a joke," he added, reiterating, "The line in the sand is, you cannot have my cat."
"What, do you want my children next? You want to sacrifice my children or something?"
Jones filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a defamation lawsuit by the families of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting left him owing nearly $1.5 billion. His company Infowars and its parent Free Speech Systems also filed for bankruptcy protection last year.
Despite Jones' alleged bankruptcy, a Texas court filed papers earlier this month claiming he spends nearly $100,000 monthly and has $10 million in assets - including three properties in Austin, Texas, a plot of land, three cars, two boats, two guns, "lifetime access to helicopter service"...and a cat.
The media personality was ordered by a Connecticut court to pay hefty punitive damages after the Sandy Hook families sued him for making false statements about the 2012 shooting on his news program. While Jones has since recanted his earlier claims, he initially espoused the theory that the families and emergency personnel on the scene were merely "crisis actors" and the whole massacre was staged in order to trick Americans into relinquishing their Second Amendment right to own firearms.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bikes, dog fall into sinkhole as road collapses in New Delhi, India
- Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Anti-Defamation League's own figures undermine its extremism claims
- Put word WOMAN back into health advice, NHS told: Doctors and nurses among 1,400-strong petition demanding U-turn on woke, gender-inclusive language
- Florida teacher on leave after accusation he had White students bow to Black students in his classroom
- Jamie Dimon accused of concealing evidence in Epstein-JPMorgan sex-trafficking lawsuits
- Alex Jones claims DOJ wants his cat
- The world is ending, buckle up
- Slack permanently suspends Libs of TikTok over 'violations of acceptable use policy'
- "Navalny", the OSCAR nominee for Best Documentary Film, is disinformation
- WHO investigation bird flu cases in Cambodia after child died who tested positive
- Signal messaging app threatens to shut down in Britain over gov'ts draconian 'Online Safety Bil' that will violate users privacy
- University of North Carolina moves to ban 'diversity, equity and inclusion' statements in anti-woke backlash
- German imports of Russian coal increase throughout 2022 despite sanctions
- Europe protests against arms supplies to Ukraine: 10,000 rally in Berlin, port workers march in Italy
- Ukrainian militants blow up dam in Artyomovsk, reports of homes being flooded
- South Wales hit by M3.7 earthquake, 1 month after sinkhole found in same region
- The plan to wreck America
- Key Fed inflation measure rose 0.6% in January, more than expected
- The ontological incoherence of American imperial exceptionalism
- "Navalny", the OSCAR nominee for Best Documentary Film, is disinformation
- The plan to wreck America
- Key Fed inflation measure rose 0.6% in January, more than expected
- The ontological incoherence of American imperial exceptionalism
- Oopsie! WH comms in hot water after sharing tweet from account named 'Biden Showered With His Daughter'
- How the Powerful Captured the Public in a Pandemic
- Pope nationalizes Vatican assets following years of mismanagement and criminal wrongdoing
- Analysis: One year on, here's how the Ukraine conflict is changing the world order
- Republicans fire warning shot: We will audit Biden's $100 BILLION in aid sent to Ukraine
- Dr Fauci comes clean on vaccines and respiratory viruses
- US says Google routinely destroyed evidence and lied about use of auto-delete
- Ukraine poised to invade neighbor - Russian MOD
- Biden team has 'deeply rooted hatred for Russia' - US congressman
- This time it's different: wisdom of crowds vs. western propaganda
- Former state senator Richard Black affirms US started both Iraq and Ukraine conflicts
- Russia was the first to escape the US dollar sinking ship, the rest will be less lucky
- Disinformation Inc: James Comer demands records on State Department funding group blacklisting conservatives
- 'Work longer hours, get a better job': UK Environment Secretary provides top tips to people struggling to afford food
- From the Gulf of Tonkin to the Baltic Sea
- Scott Ritter: Anyone who doesn't get how serious new START suspension is 'doesn't appreciate life'
- Anti-Defamation League's own figures undermine its extremism claims
- Put word WOMAN back into health advice, NHS told: Doctors and nurses among 1,400-strong petition demanding U-turn on woke, gender-inclusive language
- Florida teacher on leave after accusation he had White students bow to Black students in his classroom
- Jamie Dimon accused of concealing evidence in Epstein-JPMorgan sex-trafficking lawsuits
- Alex Jones claims DOJ wants his cat
- The world is ending, buckle up
- Slack permanently suspends Libs of TikTok over 'violations of acceptable use policy'
- WHO investigation bird flu cases in Cambodia after child died who tested positive
- Signal messaging app threatens to shut down in Britain over gov'ts draconian 'Online Safety Bil' that will violate users privacy
- University of North Carolina moves to ban 'diversity, equity and inclusion' statements in anti-woke backlash
- German imports of Russian coal increase throughout 2022 despite sanctions
- Europe protests against arms supplies to Ukraine: 10,000 rally in Berlin, port workers march in Italy
- Ukrainian militants blow up dam in Artyomovsk, reports of homes being flooded
- Russia sends ship to space station to rescue "stranded crew"
- Video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' breaks sales record for Warner Bros. Games despite JK Rowling backlash
- 'Libs of TikTok' creator is publishing a children's book
- Clinton body count? NYC billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, friend of the Clintons and Epstein, found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Migrant shot dead by Arizona rancher, 73, was cartel drug smuggler, says ex Border Patrol chief, as prosecutors DOWNGRADE charges from 1st to 2nd degree murder amid growing public outrage
- Kansas becomes first to pass Women's Bill of Rights that defines 'woman' as someone who is 'biologically born a female' to preserve single-sex areas
- How we know it started in Wuhan
- Excavation finds that Europe's earliest humans hunted with bows and arrows
- Homes of Europe's first megalithic monument makers discovered
- Neanderthal hunting strategies unchanged over millennia despite repeated climate change
- Evidence of 3,500 year old brain surgery uncovered at Tel Meggido in Israel
- 6,000-year-old settlement was home to Europe's first megalithic monument makers
- How China banned George Soros CIA-affiliated color revolution machine in 1989
- Earliest use of hallucinogen Ayahuasca detected in Andean mummies dated to 750AD
- Vampires don't let up
- Royal Sumerian palace and temple uncovered in ancient Girsu, Iraq
- 2,400-year-old flush toilet unearthed in China
- Saudi Archaeologists have discovered a pre-Islamic Musnad inscription and a bronze bullhead
- After 15 years of 'independence', it is clear that Kosovo was a stepping stone for NATO's imperial goals
- Are we being attacked by aliens...or are you being played?
- 'Unprecedented' case of cranial surgery in Medieval Italy reveals life of female patient
- Genetic data from the Altai 7,500 years ago indicate high mobility of ancient hunter-gatherers
- Echoes of ancient curse tablets identified in the Book of Revelation
- New Zealand fossils reveal largest penguin ever discovered, weighed a whopping 340 pounds
- 2.9-million-year-old artifacts suggest ancient, big-toothed hominins were making stone tools
- 3 year drought may have doomed ancient Hittite empire, tree study reveals
- Codebreakers have deciphered the lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
- Brain implant startup backed by Bezos and Gates is testing mind-controlled computing on humans
- Asteroid impact in slow motion
- In search of 'Planet 9': New study to use upgraded telescope to hunt for its satellites
- Do dogs really descend from wolves?
- Discovery of massive early galaxies defies prior understanding of the universe
- Meteorite crater discovered in French winery
- A remarkably candid statement about an unsolved evolutionary puzzle
- Study finds zero loss of Antarctica sea ice - but BBC spins as 'new record low'
- New forms of 'salty ice' discovered and they could be what is covering icy moons
- Leonardo da Vinci's forgotten experiments explored gravity as a form of acceleration
- AI's dark side manifests: Microsoft Bing chatbot wants to 'engineer a deadly virus,' 'steal nuclear codes'
- Scientists debunk alarmist claims that 69% of vertebrates have declined over last 50 years
- Turkish quakes may be 'rehearsal' for big one in Istanbul - scientists
- Hundreds of tankers, recon jets grounded in hunt for faulty tail pins
- New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons
- Plans for self-spreading and self-replicating vaccines to be released
- Hubble spies strange spokes on Saturn's rings after 14-year pause
- Creating 3D objects with sound
- Curiosity finds surprising new clues to Mar's watery past
- Will the Turkish earthquake free science from the shackles of the statisticians?
- Bikes, dog fall into sinkhole as road collapses in New Delhi, India
- Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
- South Wales hit by M3.7 earthquake, 1 month after sinkhole found in same region
- Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
- Pack of 4 pit bulls maul man in Houston, Texas
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake off Hokkaido, Japan
- Death toll climbs above 50,000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
- Rare sight of snow covering Pebble Beach in California
- 'Explosion of debris': Tornado hits Waihi Beach, New Zealand causing damage and power cuts
- Elderly man killed and 2 others injured in 'horrific' dog attack in San Antonio, Texas
- UK: Experts are baffled as giant 30ft-wide and 9ft deep sinkhole crater opens just feet from busy road in Wales
- Best of the Web: Storm dumps 4 FEET of snow in parts of Wyoming - Cheyenne sets record low of -19
- Two-year-old girl dies after attacked by 3-4 dogs in Gujarat, India
- When I covered climate change for Reuters I thought CO2 was certainly to blame for rising temperatures. I was wrong
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake off Maluku Utara, Indonesia
- Rare snow falling over Southern California as powerful winter storm is expected
- Ecuador - Fatalities after flooding in 5 provinces
- Cyclone Freddy makes landfall in Madagascar, leaving destruction in its wake - 4 killed, 11,000 displaced
- Brazil - 26.8 inches of rain in 24 hours triggers floods and landslides in São Paulo, 48 killed (UPDATE)
- Massive winter storm moving across US, dumping record snow
- Meteor fireball over Arizona, California and Nevada on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite found in northern France following break-up of brilliant meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: Meteor fireball tracked on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident - UPDATE: NASA confirms detection of asteroid
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball seen from northern France and southern UK on February 13
- Meteor fireball seen over LaBelle, Florida on February 9
- Huge meteor fireball over Saudi Arabia on February 9
- Green meteor fireball crosses the skies of Puerto Rico on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 7
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on February 2
- Best of the Web: Large meteor fireball explodes over Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on January 28
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on January 26
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 28)
- Meteor fireball over UK on January 24
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 20
- Hard evidence in new study: Brain, heart damage caused by mRNA vaccine
- COVID-19 and excess deaths: A defence of the virus theory
- The mask mandates did nothing. Will any lessons be learned?
- Pfizer vaccine trial fraud charges set out in mainstream press for first time
- Set up to fail
- Mediocrity and moderation: Distinguishing between conflated concepts
- Past COVID infection 'as good as vaccines' at preventing severe illness
- Lab-grown meat's impending CANCER problem: 'We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load'
- Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'
- Big-Pharma kept quiet about cancer risks of Zantac for 40 years
- 9 dead from marburg virus disease, 'outbreak' reported in Equatorial Guinea
- Planet Normal: 'People should be made aware of link between Covid jab and heart problems'
- I'm pro-science. That's why I'm anti-mask
- US registers rise in highly infectious norovirus causing stomach illness
- The CDC lied: The mRNA wasn't meant to "stay in the arm"
- CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
- One more for natural immunity: Australian scientists make an exciting Covid-19 discovery
- Stunning new data pulled from the Medicare database shows how each shot increases your risk of death
- The 2023 Cochran review shows mask don't work. But does science matter anymore?
- Daily chemicals that are severely disrupting your hormones
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
- Unemployment among talking candies hits record high under Biden administration
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
Lucy Komisar a CFR member. How did they allow that? The fact that the movie is screened for the CFR tells you it is a hit job on Russia. If it is...
"One of the greatest accomplishments of the seers of the Conquest was a construct he called the three-phase progression. By understanding the...
Stop pretending this is not a race war. They want you dead. They want your son enslaved and they want to rape your wife and your daughter to breed...
6-year-old black boy who shot and severely wounded his white teacher was already known for being a violent thug [Link] Listen to the Animals:...
The elites aren't satisfied with their lifelike blow up dolls so they want lobotomized slaves to tend to their every whim?
Comment: See also: