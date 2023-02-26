Society's Child
Slack permanently suspends Libs of TikTok over 'violations of acceptable use policy'
The Post Millennial
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 06:20 UTC
"@SlackHQ has permanently suspended @libsoftiktok," Dillon said. "If your business is defending kids, Slack doesn't want your money." The message from Slack notifying LOTT that the ban had been undertaken reads:
"We are writing to let you know that we have suspended your workspace, lott-chat.com.com, for violations of our Acceptable Use Policy. As highlighted in Slack's Acceptable Use Policy, Slack may exercise its right to suspend or terminate your access."
That "Acceptable Use Policy states "If we believe a violation of the policy is deliberate, repeated or presents a credible risk of harm to other users, our customers, the Services or any third parties, we may suspend or terminate your access." There is nothing in the Terms of Service about being required to hold views that adhere to those of the company.
They go on to say that they have refunded the most recent charge of $75, and are willing to hand over the data LOTT is now banned from viewing, despite it being the company's own work product, so long as LOT asks for it.
Salesforce, which purchased Slack in 2020 for a massive $27.7 billion, replied to Dillon's tweet, saying "Hello Seth! Salesforce/Slack team is looking into this issue."
In reply, users of Slack and Salesforce customers noted that the "wokeness" at the company had been a "turn off." Others noted that the Salesforce buyout of Slack had been enough for them to stop using the product altogether.
Project Veritas revealed in 2021 via a Salesforce whistleblower that the company had a plan to deplatform a "broader range" of users who they say had "the potential to incite politically motivated violence."
"Since the events of the 6th [of January], I think one of the things that really impacts Salesforce is the national conversation about the role of technology in inciting that mob, disseminating misinformation and fomenting extremism," said Bret Taylor, Salesforce President and COO.
"We've engaged with the RNC to communicate that no messages on behalf of President Trump and no messages questioning the validity or integrity of the election are allowed on our platform under the guidelines that they may incite violence," Taylor said.
"We're looking across our customer base to make sure our technology is not being used by businesses or platforms that are inciting political violence," Taylor said.
Eric Loeb, Salesforce Executive VP of Government Affairs, said that "We are pausing all PAC contributions... the pause or suspension certainly includes the suspension of any contributions to members of Congress that voted to object to the [presidential election] certification."
This comes as Salesforce informed Project Veritas that the media company has been the subject of a "business decision" to end their working relationship with the company. Project Veritas reported that "No explanation or reasoning was provided."
Salesforce offered employers in Texas the chance to be relocated out of state so they could get abortions after Texas banned the practice past 6 weeks of pregnancy in 2021. In 2022, after Indiana brought a similar law, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff threatened to pull the company out of the Hoosier state altogether.
"We are dealing with a whole series of crazy presidents, crazy governors and crazy mayors all over the world in every country, every city and every state. The number one thing I can do is let my employees know I'm here for them and I will 100 percent support them," Benioff said.
Libs of TikTok shares publicly available content from social media users that advocate for child sex changes, as well as those that espouse leftist and progressive ideas on gender, sex, teaching, and medicine.
Slack was reached for comment.