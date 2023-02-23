earthquake tajikistan
© USGS
Earthquake Tajikistan, February 23. 2023
Tajikistan earthquake recorded days after Turkey quake kills thousands

Tajikistan was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened about 41 miles west of Murghab, Tajikistan, located near the country's border with China. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in Tajikistan.

Turkey was hit by another 6.4 magnitude earthquake Monday after a 7.8 magnitude quake Feb. 6.




Turkey was recovering from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake from Feb. 6 that left at least 45,000 people dead.