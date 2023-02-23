The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
An Indian journalist called Swastika. Perhaps the funniest thing I have ever seen.
The demise of western culture values is nothing new. This was predicted with absolute accuracy decades ago. We are just living in that time &...
"unacceptable violations of law and the public trust" The norm, business as usual for the US. Nothing out of the ordinary there, unfortunately.
“For starters, as detailed by Russell Brand in the video above, Ukraine is slated to be the largest, most comprehensive test lab for globalist...
Old School real Human Rights leaders were all killed by deep state years ago.
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2023 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE